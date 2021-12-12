Barcelona was satisfied with a 2-2 draw with its host Osasuna, in a match in which Moroccan Abdel Samad Zalzouli starred and scored a beautiful goal.

In the first half, Barcelona advanced through its young player Nico, before it equalized Osasuna through David Garcia.

In the second half, Zalzouli scored the goal for the Catalan club, in the 49th minute, and while the match was heading for a “precious” victory for Barcelona, ​​Osasuna equalized through Shimi Avila in the 86th minute.

Barcelona occupies eighth place in the league standings, and is still far from the qualifying spots for the two European championships, and is 15 points behind the leaders Real Madrid.

For the second time this season, Zalzouli drew attention, a young Moroccan born in the city of Beni Mellal in northern Morocco, in 2001, and moved with his family to Spain at the age of four.

The Moroccan youth played with Hercules and was promoted to the first team, to play matches with professionals in the second division in Spain, before being “kidnapped” by Barcelona scouts last August.