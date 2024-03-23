Casademont Zaragoza will defend the crown and will be in the final of the Queen's Cup for the second consecutive year, which will be played this Sunday (12.30, Teledeporte) against Valencia Basket, after defeating Perfumerías Avenida, overwhelmed in a splendid first quarter of Carlos Cantero's players (7-25). The champion showed that it is one of the most inspired teams in Europe and knocked down a rival, the team from Salamanca, who had only missed one of the last twelve finals and who arrived after achieving nine consecutive victories in Spain.

Mariona Ortiz led her team to a new final. The Maresme base gave a recital in direction and managed the game at the pace that suited them best, 'alegro ma non troppo', an influence in the tie that was far above their excellent numbers (11 points, seven rebounds and three assists). Ortiz shines like never before at 32 years old. She has found the light in Zaragoza. Last season she returned to Spain after playing four years in Belgium, and in Madrid, at Estudiantes, everything turned into darkness. The former Perfumerías Avenida player went into depression and suffered from severe pain in her knee. In the summer, tired of basketball, she kicked the ball. She didn't want to play again and her life was divided between the gym and the couch. She then signed for Casademont Zaragoza and her life lit up.

More information

In the semifinals he grew and led his team to a victory that keeps him in the elite. The first quarter was fundamental, in which he continued with the inertia of the last games, with very clear concepts and an almost automated attack. Leo Fiebich, his star, sacrificed personal brilliance so that the collective could grow. The German still scored 15 points with 11 shots, but in the first half she looked insistently for Diallo, who was a martyrdom in the paint for Perfumerías Avenida (12 points in the first two quarters).

Nacho Martínez's team, which was undefeated with its team, showed in the second half the cast that has always distinguished this club. Leo Rodríguez refused to give up and with 15 points in the second half, with the help of Laura Gil, who suddenly ended Diallo's display under the basket, he began the comeback. The Salamanca team was closing a disadvantage that reached 22 points to be only nine points away (59-68). But Cantero had already warned that classification was in danger and a little earlier he rescued Mariona Ortiz, who was resting on the bench, so that she could take control of the game again and not let go until the horn sounded.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.