A video review of the highlights of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) tournament, which ended in Las Vegas, has appeared on the network. The video is available on Youtube-channel UFC Russia.

In the main fight of UFC Vegas, the 23rd victory was celebrated by Italian mixed style (MMA) fighter Martin Vettori. He defeated Kevin Holland. Also, another early victory was achieved by the American Mackenzie Dern, having performed a painful hold in a duel with Nina Nunes.

Polish fighter Mateusz Hamroth also won an early victory. In the second round, he knocked out Scott Holtzman.

After a five-year hiatus, Syrian heavyweight Yaris Danho defeated Cape Verde’s Yorgan de Castro. He managed to knock out his opponent with a counter blow.