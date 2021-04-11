The brightest moments of the Spanish championship match between Real Madrid and Barcelona have appeared on the Internet. The video is published on Youtube-channel of the tournament.

The meeting in Madrid ended with the hosts’ victory with a score of 2: 1. The scoring was opened by French forward Karim Benzema, closing with the heel of Lucas Vasquez’s pass from the flank. Toni Kroos has widened the lead. Barcelona responded with a goal by Oscar Mingesa in the 60th minute of the match.

The victory allowed Real Madrid to take first place in the Spanish Championship with 66 points. The same number for Atletico Madrid, which has moved to the second line. “Barcelona” due to failure dropped to the third line.

Real Madrid also celebrated the victory in the first round match. The October meeting ended with a score of 3: 1 in Madrid’s favor.