Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Nasr turned his attention to the title of the President’s Football Cup, in front of his rival Shabab Al-Ahly, in the upcoming final Sunday evening, at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, at the end of the current season 2020-2021, after “Al-Ameed” finished his career in the Arab Gulf League in fifth place With a score of 46, by losing in the last round to his guest «Al Forsan» 2-3.

“Al-Ameed” ended the first half with the advantage of Habib Al-Fardan’s goal in the 10th minute, and “Al-Fursan” came back more forcefully in the second half, so Ahmed Al-Attas scored a draw from a penalty kick in the 51st minute, before adding “Al-Badil” Abdullah fought the second goal in the 57th minute. Muhammad Juma was the third in the 86th minute, while the second victory goal came with a mistake for Shabab Al-Ahly’s defense in the 86th minute.

And the “most valuable title” in the final of the President’s Cup became a lifeline for the “Blue” season, after he had previously lost the opportunity to retain the Arab Gulf Cup title, by losing in the final to Shabab Al-Ahly 4-5 in a penalty shootout, before losing the opportunity to be in the top spot. With a new loss of 2-3 against the same competitor.

The loss against the “Knights” in the final round of the eighth league of the “Al-Ameed” campaign, in return for a draw in 4 meetings, and winning 14 matches, to collect 46 points, and the “Blue” attack scored 47 goals in the league campaign, compared to 33 goals that scored.

Argentine coach Ramon Diaz stressed the need to restore the team’s accounts before the upcoming match in the President’s Cup final. “Our match against Shabab Al-Ahly was quiet in the first half, and we succeeded in advancing with a first goal thanks to good attendance, unlike the second half, which we were not satisfied with. It is about performance, control and possession of the ball.

On the other hand, Mahdi Ali, the coach of Shabab Al-Ahly, congratulated the players of his team for the deserved victory and ending the league in third place, and said, “We entered the match with a squad, which relied mostly on young players who played a good match, and we succeeded in scoring three goals in the second half, and improving the team’s position. », Pointing out that the“ Al Fursan ”players deserved to be congratulated for the effort made during the last period.