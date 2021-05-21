Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Nassr’s absence from the competition for the title of top scorer in the Arab Gulf League for the sixth consecutive season continued, after the top scorer Sebastian Tigali ranked tenth in the general ranking of the scorers ’list with 11 goals, with the end of the league in the current season 2020-2021.

“The General” has been absent from the scene of the competition for the league’s top scorer title, since the 2014-2015 season, which saw his former Senegalese striker Ibrahima Toure occupy the “runners-up” position with 18 goals, behind Mirko Fozentich, the former Al Jazira player, who is crowned top scorer in the league with 25 goals.

The balance of the top 18 goals of the “Blue” strikers in the professional league over its seasons, since its launch in 2008-2009, up to the current season 2020-2021 edition, after Spain’s Alvaro Negredo, the former victory striker, and the current Spanish player, Cadiz, nearly matched the number in a season. 2018-2019, by scoring 17 goals.

Only 4 players have surpassed the 15-goal barrier to victory in the professional league over the course of its seasons, beginning with Ecuadorian Carlos Tenerio with 18 goals for the 2009-2010 season, and Brazilian Bruno Cesar in the 2012-2013 season with 16 goals.

The list included Brahima Toure “twice” in a row, the first season 2013-2014 with 16 goals, and the second 2014-2015 with 18 goals, in addition to Spaniard Negredo in his first season with “Blue” 2018-2019 with 17 goals.

The situation did not differ in the current season 2020-2021, with the absence of the “General” from the scene of the top scorers, after Tigali, the “Blue Scorer”, scored 11 goals, as the weakest result in the player’s participation in the league during his eighth season.

Al-Nassr, who ranked fifth in the league’s overall standings with 46 points, scored 47 goals in the league to rank seventh in the overall ranking of the strongest offensive, and the 47 goals for “Blue” were distributed among 11 players, led by Tigali with 11 goals, and 7 goals were scored, Ryan Mendes and Diaa Seven 6 goals, Habib Al Fardan 3 goals, Mahdi Abeid “two goals”, compared to a goal by Muhammad Ayed, Jasim Yaqoub, Gabriel Valentini, Globir Lima, and Kaiki Jesus.