Amr Obaid (Cairo)

Al-Nasr continued its distinguished results in the recent period, as it succeeded in avoiding loss, during 5 consecutive matches in the current version of our “league”, for the first time this season, by winning 4 matches, and drawing only once, including two victories over “Abu Dhabi Pride” and “Abu Dhabi Pride” “The Leader” in addition to the draw with “The King”, and with the exception of the only loss to “The Emperor” in “Round 13”, the results of “The Dean” during the last 8 rounds contributed to a “broad jump” for him from “12th place” to the current “sixth place”.

It seems clear that the “Dean” is on the right path to return, after recent disappointing seasons for him and his fans, and the “Blue Giant” succeeded in gaining 13 points during those last five matches, with a success rate of 86.6%, to be on par with the “Knights” and “Al-Anabi.” During that period, only “The Emperor” surpassed it, and despite the presence of “The Leader” and “The King” in higher positions than him, “The Brigadier” excelled in his successes in those last rounds, as “Violet” achieved a success rate of 66.7%, compared to 40% for Al-Nahl, and there is nothing strange about this, especially in light of its coach Schroeder winning the Best Coach Award in the ADNOC Professional League last March.

The “Dean” scored 27 goals in 18 rounds in our league, at a rate of 1.5 goals per match. The number may not seem remarkable, but comparing it to the same harvest at the end of the last edition of the league reflects the team’s current improvement, as it was satisfied with scoring 15 goals in 18 matches at that time. , with an average of 0.83 goals, and the matter was also different on the defensive level, as it conceded 24 times in the current season, with an average of 1.33 goals, compared to 32 goals against it during the same period last season, with an average of 1.83, and a negative goal difference that reached “-18” at the time, in While so far he has a positive difference of “+3”, meaning that he has improved with a positive scoring rate of “+21”, by comparing the two periods.

The technical statistics reflect the state of improvement that the “Commander” is experiencing in the current season, as he used his attacking depth to score 14 goals, compared to 13 goals from both sides, with 9 goals from the right front and 4 from the left, with a very good “tactical” balance, especially when compared to his score. During the same period last season, and although the abstract numbers indicate a goal-scoring convergence between the offensive fronts, with 4 goals scored at the time from the right side, 5 from the left, and 6 from deep, the “meager” score and the technical situation confirm that the convergence was due to an important “offensive weakness.” On all offensive fronts at the time.

The Brigadier’s attacking tactic has witnessed clear development so far this season, as he has scored 19 goals through “movement,” in addition to 8 goals from fixed kicks. It is noteworthy that the moving goals have been of great variety, as he has scored 9 goals through quick attack, and 6 goals with rhythm. The calm, compared to 3 goals from rebounds, and one goal with high pressure in the opponents’ maximum defensive points. The rates of “collective” free kick goals also increased by scoring two goals from two indirect kicks, and one goal from a corner kick.

With a quick glance at the defensive “tactic” of the “Dean,” it becomes clear that the team has conceded only 3 goals through counterattacks by its opponents this season so far, while the number a year ago reached 10 goals from flash rebounds. Overall, the defensive positioning of its players and the calculated movements this season He challenged the speed of opponents' attacks, as he conceded 12 times due to the speed of opponents, compared to 22 times last season.