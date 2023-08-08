

Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Nasr will meet its guest, the Emirates, next Saturday evening, at Al Maktoum Stadium, in a closed friendly as part of the final preparations for the two teams in preparation for the launch of the new season 2023-2024 of the “ADNOC Professional League”, which the “Dean” will start with the Al-Jazira meeting in Dubai, while playing « The Falcons »hosted Al Wasl at Zabeel Stadium on August 19.

The expected first confrontation for the two teams will be after the conclusion of the second phase of preparation for the new season, where the “Blue” participated in its preparatory camp in the Netherlands, while the “Falcons”, who recently returned to the Professional League, set up a preparatory camp in Turkey.

The “Al-Ameed” players received a warm welcome from the “Azraq” fans in the team’s first open training session, on Monday evening, on the main court of Al Maktoum Stadium, in the presence of Marwan bin Ghalaita, Chairman of the Club’s Board of Directors, and Abdullah Salem bin Touq, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Football Company and membership of the Council.

The training session, led by the Serbian Goran, coach of the “Brigadier”, witnessed a great interaction between the players and the fans present in the stadium for encouragement and support, and the “Azraq” players were keen to greet the fans and take memorial photos with the children present in the stadium, in an optimistic atmosphere about the team’s new season.

It is noteworthy that Al-Nasr played 4 friendly experiences in the Netherlands camp against PSV Eindhoven 1-3, Dutch Dordrecht 1-0, Riyadh Saudi Arabia 0-1, and Dutch Top Os 0-1, in preparation for the start of the new season, which the team will start by facing its guest Al-Jazira, in the evening. Saturday, August 19, at Al Maktoum Stadium, as part of the first round of the “ADNOC Professional League”.

