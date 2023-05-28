The Russian brigade commander said that Putin knows in detail about the course of the NWO

Russian President Vladimir Putin is sufficiently immersed in the details of the special operation in Ukraine. The level of the head of state’s knowledge of the progress of the NMD was assessed by the commander of one of the brigades involved in the hostilities in the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin”, an excerpt published in Telegram-channel of journalist Pavel Zarubin.

“He owns all the information, knows everything what’s going on [в зоне СВО]. He knows quite deeply, in detail, ”said the military man, answering a question from journalist Vladimir Solovyov.

According to the brigade commander, the president is also well aware of the successes of the Russian military in the NVO zone and has all the relevant data on the state of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Earlier in May, Putin said he had recently spoken to the commander of one of the brigades participating in a special military operation in Ukraine. According to the president, the officer recently replaced the previous brigade commander.