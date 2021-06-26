The brig “Russia” with banners in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Russian tricolor passed along the Neva at the alumni festival “Scarlet Sails” in St. Petersburg. RIA News…

Before the appearance of the ship above the Neva, a luminous inscription “Let’s go” appeared. A brig with 18 scarlet sails marched along the embankment to the flickering of fireworks. The main themes of the holiday were the 30th anniversary of the return of the Russian tricolor flag, the anniversary of the birth of Alexander Nevsky and the 60th anniversary of the first manned flight into space.

The events took place at eight venues. About 45 thousand people gathered on Palace Square – schoolchildren from St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, as well as their class teachers.

Graduates were supposed to be at the show wearing medical masks, which were issued at the entrance to the square. Because of the heat, the schoolchildren were given water. A number of streets, including Nevsky Prospect, became pedestrianized during the show.