Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, the official spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, said that the UAE has provided an exceptional model in managing the Corona pandemic, during which the efforts of various state institutions have combined to provide the best levels of health care for all members of society.

He added, during the periodic media briefing of the UAE government, “We are proud of the success of the national efforts and their achievements in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the national harmony between all sectors contributed to the UAE being one of the first countries to provide vaccination for all eligible groups, so that the National Vaccine Campaign is one of the fastest campaigns on The world level, and the vaccine has become available in an easy and fast manner and in all regions of the country for citizens and residents.

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri said, “The UAE society, in all its classes and spectrums, has had the most prominent role in the success of all the efforts that have been accomplished so far, by showing full commitment to all the procedures that are announced and responding to all calls to take vaccination.”

He emphasized that the national campaign for vaccination “succeeded in providing vaccinations for 5,081,853 as a first dose and 3,836,521 as a second dose. By this, 65.54% of the total eligible group was achieved. Also, 74.63% was achieved for those over 60 years old.”

He said that most of the symptoms that appeared on those who were infected with the virus, after taking the vaccine, were very slight and a very small percentage was hospitalized, and the health sector will review the results of the full study upon completion.

He added that the initial results of positive cases of those who received the second dose showed a very small percentage, as the effectiveness of the vaccine ranged from very good to excellent.