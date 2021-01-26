The UAE government held a periodic media briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the new Corona virus emerging in the country “Covid-19”, during which it stressed the importance of following instructions and adherence to the necessary measures, noting that the fines for behaviors and acts that represent violations of health and safety measures in the country range from Between 1000 and 50 thousand dirhams, as it was announced during the briefing that the country of the Emirates became the first country in the world in which the number of checks exceeded the number of people since the start of the crisis, and the country ranked second in the world in the distribution of daily doses last week, indicating that the vaccination campaign in the country It aims that more than 50% of the population of the UAE will receive the vaccine during the first quarter of this year.

The spokesperson of the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority, Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, confirmed that the United Arab Emirates has led countries in the world in many indicators dealing with the pandemic, whether for its effective efforts to address it through precautionary and preventive measures and the provision of the vaccine for free to all members of society or For its success in mitigating the repercussions of this pandemic.

Al Dhaheri said, “The UAE ranked second in the world in the distribution of daily doses last week, and the average in that period was 6.06 doses per 100 people. The country is the fifth in the world to provide Covid-19 vaccine doses, and the country has also succeeded in becoming the first country in which the number exceeds the number.” The population checks have been made since the beginning of the crisis, for countries whose population exceeds one million people, “noting that what distinguishes the state’s management of the Covid 19 pandemic crisis is that it is characterized by a balance between preserving the safety of community members, and between the return of normal life and the resumption of economic activities and the acceleration of the production process in various Vital sectors.

Al Dhaheri added, “The UAE government has drawn up a list of behaviors and actions that represent violations of health and safety measures in the country, ranging from 1,000 to 50 thousand dirhams, and therefore we stress to follow instructions and adhere to the necessary measures,” stressing that the procedures contributed to preserving the public health of the community. And enhancing confidence in the government, and it is natural for the state to come first in the Middle East and third in the world in terms of public satisfaction with the procedures and measures, according to a report issued by the Toluna International Foundation for Consumer Survey, June 2020.

He pointed out that the commitment of community members to the procedures and guidelines was one of the most important reasons for the UAE’s success in containing the first wave of the virus last year, and today the bet on them is renewed, and confidence in them, as they are a main actor and main in facing the second wave of the pandemic, stressing that the community’s commitment to official procedures and guidelines It is the guarantor of preserving the achievements and gains made by the UAE in managing the Covid 19 pandemic crisis and recovering from its effects on all health, economic and social levels.

Al-Dhaheri continued: “It was noticed recently that skepticism about the data announced by the competent authorities has been observed, and we emphasize that there is an integrated system for recording all data related to the pandemic according to the highest international standards, so we call on the public to investigate accuracy and always take data from its official sources and to avoid questioning the efforts of all parties that have worked. To contain this pandemic, we also advise everyone to initiate vaccination, adhere to the preventive measures and necessary measures, not to follow rumors, and to ensure that the correct information is obtained from reliable and approved sources.

For her part, the Acting Associate Dean for Student Affairs at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, Khalifa University, Dr. Habiba Al-Saffar, confirmed that the UAE was among the first countries in the world that aim to vaccinate all its residents with the Corona vaccine, out of its keenness to achieve the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help in Reducing the number of cases, controlling the Covid-19 virus and limiting its spread.

She said: “The UAE began the national vaccination campaign after ensuring its safety and security, and after successfully surpassing its scientific stages that spanned over a year, and that it meets international standards in vaccine manufacturing, noting that 3 vaccines have been registered in the country, beginning with the Sinopharma vaccine, then Pfizer, then recently the vaccine Spontec, pointing out that the clinical results of the third phase experiments conducted by the “Sinopharm” company, in which the UAE participated, showed that there were no concerns related to the safety of the vaccine for all recipients, and its effectiveness reached 86% against infection with the virus.

She added: “The national vaccination campaign aims to obtain the vaccine for more than 50% of the population of the UAE during the first quarter of this year, and this reflects the wise leadership’s keenness on the safety of community members and providing best practices to ensure their health, noting that the national vaccination campaign that is spreading in All the emirates of the country embody this exceptional interest on the part of the wise leadership to preserve the health of society, as the number of medical centers exceeds 205 in the various regions of the country and the vaccine has been provided in them free of charge for those who wish.

Al-Saffar added, “The UAE monitors the results of the national vaccination campaign and its implications for the number of injuries, and emphasizes commitment to precautionary and preventive measures, and affirms that those who have received the vaccine adhere to them,” stressing that the vaccine is the safe way towards achieving a full and sustainable recovery, and the only way to restore life To full nature, and the resumption of economic activity in all sectors. It requires the community to respond to the campaign, and to take the vaccine, which all trials and tests have proven to be safe and effective.

Al-Saffar stressed that everyone receives vaccination, as he actively participates in the efforts to confront this pandemic, get rid of it, and bring us to a healthy society.





