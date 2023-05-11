Messa is small. He wears an albiceleste shirt and smiles at the camera. He introduces himself: “I am Leonel Messa and I was called to the national election.” A few seconds that served to raise a controversy that became one of the few memorable segments of the television slot that the political pacts used to call the elections of constituent councilors last weekend in Chile.

And it is that the albiceleste shirt that Messa wore was not that of Argentina, but that of Magallanes, one of the football clubs with the most history in the country. Its leaders reacted outraged by the partisan use of the insignia and raised an angry claim – backed by the Federation – before Evópoli, the traditional right-wing party that wanted to make Messa the bait for its list of candidates.

Just a few hours after the broadcast, Evópoli offered an apology, took the spot off the air and gave a pious burial to the copy of the world champion, who at the same time lived his own ordeal in Paris, fed up with the discipline of PSG. The real Messi took his bags, went on a trip to the Middle East and forced the club to sanction him, the first step to end his million-dollar contract, after a step that was fleeting, but not as fleeting as that of his Chilean replica, who In his call he undertook a greater provocation: “We Chileans were taken over by Messi. How are we not going to be table managers now?

Within the framework of a listless campaign and the disinterest of the majority of the voters, another unexpected factor linked soccer with the election of the conventional ones. Esteban Paredes, the last great idol of Colo Colo, the most popular team in the country, gave his support to Jaime Ravinet, another Evópoli candidate, unleashing the anger of a large part of the fans through social networks, because the message it pointed out that the candidate was “the only one who cares about our safety”. Paredes -historical record of goals in the Chilean league- should have come out to clarify that he was exercising “a civic act”, although he did not withdraw his support as former president Ricardo Lagos did, who had to retract a video that also requested votes for his former minister, who later joined the right-wing government of Sebastián Piñera.

The protagonism of soccer in this process does not correspond to the divorce between the industry and the political forces. The violence that has taken over the stadiums and that forced the suspension of the last classic between the teams of the Universities, reopened an old dispute between the role of the State and the private sector in safeguarding the safety of the spectators.

The sports corporations -which are the current owners of the soccer teams- have not been able to control their fans who cause serious excesses inside and outside the stadiums, but at the same time they “implore” for more police presence, for modifications to the laws and for a more significant role of the plan Safe Stadium, which has been painfully shipwrecked in the last two decades, with governments of different tendencies. The link between organized crime and drug trafficking with the most extreme bars continues to be barely a thesis, in the absence of greater rigor in the police investigation and the prosecutor’s offices. Chilean venues are among the most penalized at the level of international competitions.

After the latest incidents, President Gabriel Boric himself participated in the debate, pointing out that those responsible would be prosecuted and that they would receive heavy sanctions. The opposition reminded him that as a deputy he rejected the indications that increased penalties, because he believed that “violence in stadiums cannot be combated with more severe sanctions.”

Modifying the laws and setting the limits of police responsibility for private events are in the debate, but not in constitutional propaganda, despite the fact that citizen security has become the battle horse of all political conglomerates.

If Leonel Messa did not do something in his fleeting existence, it was to put important issues on the pitch.