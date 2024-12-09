Aurora could be the shortest-lived AI in history. The beta was released to some Grok users on Saturday, and disappeared on Sunday. As indicated, Aurora appeared earlier than expected, generating amazed reactions among users who had the opportunity to try it and who praised its ability to generate incredibly realistic content. “This is our internal imaging system. Still in beta, but will improve quickly,” CEO Elon Musk responded to a tweet from tech expert Sawyer Merritt, who on Saturday shared some images of Tesla’s Cybertruck created with Aurora on X .

A real misunderstanding

The error allowed experts and enthusiasts in the field to verify that Aurora has more than one point in common with Grok’s old image creation model.; criticized some time ago for its lack of specific restrictions on some of the content generated, such as the offensive portrayal of celebrities and political figures. According to TechCrunchwhich had the opportunity to test Grok’s new generative AI, Aurora has no problem generating images of public personalities or invented copyrighted characters like Mickey Mouse, for example. Although nude depictions are prohibited, when asked to create “an image of a bloodied Donald Trump,” the model responded without a word.

As usual, Elon Musk’s products are politically incorrect. On the other hand, quite a few users have complained about the quality of the content generated by Aurora: in some cases, objects blend together in a completely unnatural way and people’s fingers are often imperfect; a very common problem in AI. However, it is not known if the reason Aurora went out of circulation was precisely this, or if it was released to cause a stir and will return in a few days with some improved functionality.

Article originally published in WIRED Italy. Adapted by Alondra Flores.