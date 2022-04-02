After a long wait, the second season of “The Bridgertons” finally made it to streaming. The new episodes brought back beloved characters, although there were also big casualties, such as the absence of actress Ruby Stokes (Francesca in fiction). Likewise, we also couldn’t see Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset. However, there is still more to explore in the universe of the series: Netflix has approved a spin-off for its successful production.

The Bridgerton family. Photo: Netflix

YOU CAN SEE: Simone Ashley Reveals She Will Return For “Bridgerton” Season 3

Through its official Twitter account, the ‘Great Red N’ has detailed that this exciting project will be a prequel; that is, it will tell the origins of the saga. In that sense, the main focus of the plot will be youth, rise to power and the love life of the queen charlotteas well as from Lady Bridgerton and Violet Danbury.

Of course, they will not be the only characters that will make up the cast. For now, it is known that the cast includes India Amarteifio (“Sex education”), Michelle Fairley (“Gangs of London”), Corey Mylchreest (“Sandman”) and Arsema Thomas (“Reediming love”). Amarteifio plays the young queen Charlotte, who learns to navigate life in the palace after being married by the king of England against her will.

India Amarteifio will play the young queen Charlotte. Photo: Netflix

For her part, Fairley will play Princess Augusta, a royal who is determined to do whatever it takes to maintain her family’s power. In the case of Mylchreest, the artist will bring to life the young King George, described as “handsome, charismatic and a bit mysterious”.

Thomas will play the character of young Lady Danbury, who soon becomes the guiding light for the new queen as she positions herself as the powerful woman everyone knows in “The Bridgertons.”

The cast also includes:

Sam Clemmett (The War Below) as Brimsley

Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute

Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus

Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the royal doctor

Cyril Nri (Cucumber) as Lord Danbury

Hugh Sachs (Bridgerton) as the elderly Brimsley.

Shonda Rhimes returns to “The Bridgertons” as the productive executive, writer and showrunner. Photo: Netflix

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix and series inspired by books to watch: from Bridgerton to Lady’s Gambit

The spin-off of “Bridgerton”, which for now does not have a specific title, will feature the presence of Shonda Rhimes (“Grey’s Anatomy”) as the executive producer, showrunner and screenwriter.

For now, a release date has not been specified; Even so, fans of the series should be calm, because it will not be the only production to be developed that is related to the famous London family, since a third and fourth season are on the way.