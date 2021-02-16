Lord Anthony officially has his love interest for season 2 of the hit Netflix series The Bridgertons.

The streaming confirmed that the actress Simone ashley, star of Sex education, has been chosen to give life to Kate sharma in the new chapters of fiction.

Simone Ashley will be Kate Sharma in The Britgertons 2. Photo: Netflix / Twitter

“Prepare to fall in love with Simone Ashley, who will play Kate in Bridgerton season 2. She is an intelligent and headstrong young woman who does not suffer for anyone, including Anthony Bridgerton”Is the message that accompanies the announcement on Netflix’s Twitter.

What will happen in season 2 of The Britgertons?

Following the order of Julia Quinn’s books, which have served as inspiration to bring the Netflix series to life, the new episodes will follow Lord Anthony Britgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, in his “search for love” .

According to the plot of the novel The Viscount Who Loved Me, Anthony chooses Edwina Sheffield as his wife, But he will have to fight her older sister, Kate, to convince her that he is no longer a party-loving bachelor.

The Britgertons 2 start their recordings

As reported by Production Weekly days ago, the production will begin its work in Uxbridge, England, from March 2021. At the moment, No release date has been revealed for the new episodes.

The series was created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s anatomy), based on the novels by Julia Quinn. The show is Rhimes’ first series under her contract with Netflix.