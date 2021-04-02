Bridgertons fans, the time has come to say goodbye to Regé-Jean Page, the Duke of Hastings.

Through its social networks, Netflix announced this Friday, April 2, that the actor will not appear in season 2 of the series produced by Shonda Rimes.

In a statement signed by Lady Whistledown, the following is stated: “Dear readers, while all eyes were on the search for Lord Anthony Bridgerton to find a viscountess, we said goodbye to Regé-Jean Page, who triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We will miss Simon’s onscreen presence, but he will always be part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will continue to be a devoted wife and sister helping her brother navigate the upcoming season and what it has to offer: more intrigue and romance than my readers can bear. “

The Bridgertons say goodbye to Regé-Jean Page. Photo: Netflix

The departure of Page from The Bridgertons was a decision that could be anticipated, since it was known that the participation of the Duke of Hastings in season 2 was going to be reduced.

Being a series that adapts Julia Quinn’s books, each of the installments presents a different protagonist and gives way to a new plot. Just as in the first season we saw the romance between Simon Basset and Daphne, the second part will be made on The viscount who loved me, which places Lord Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) as its central character.

The Bridgertons season 2

After confirming the new chapters, the actor Luke newton, who plays Colin in the series, shared on his social networks that the recording of the new episodes had already begun.