The series The Bridgertons, Netflix’s great bet in this beginning of 2021, generated a barrage of followers and also controversial opinions.

Your Creator, Chris Van Dusen -in charge, in addition, of Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy and Walk-ins– was based on the books of Julia Quinn to create a period fiction and romantic that moves away from certain common places of the genre.

The plot is based on the story of eight brothers who try to find love and happiness in London’s high society. With a development that is nuanced with the inclusion of unknown characters of British royalty.

The Bridgertons, Netflix’s new bet, seeks to change some stereotypes of the romantic genre.

The Bridgertons’ sex

The realism of the sexual moments is one of the outstanding characteristics of the series. To give them the point they are looking for, Van dusen featured in a note to the site Squire who worked with Lizzy talbot, as privacy coordinator.

“This was the first time I have worked with someone in this role. I’m very happy to see that this role is becoming more common on set, because we could never have done this show without such a figure on the team. “

“Our approach to each intimate scene started with the conversation with her. We talked about what we wanted emotionally from intimate encounters and what story we were telling. We have a lot sex in the program, but nothing is free. There is no scene where our characters have sex just to have sex. We are always driving the narrative and telling a story through these scenes ”, he explained. Van dusen in the interview for Squire.

Queen Charlotte, of Afro-descendant origin, is one of the disruptive elements of the Bridgertons.

Female Masturbation Scene

Those who have already devoured all the chapters, perhaps agree that the painting that was one of the most unexpected and even disruptive is when Simon teaches Daphne how to touch herself.

Then says the note of Adrienne Westenfeld for Squire, she locks herself in the bedroom and experiments with her own body.

About this moment, Van dusen gave his opinion: “I refer to the first season as Daphne Bridgerton’s education. She starts off as this innocent debutante, wide-eyed and image-perfect. But it soon turns into something completely different. “

Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, has a masturbating scene.

“It starts out as someone who knows very little about love. The only thing she knows about love is the model her parents displayed, which is not much. He knows absolutely nothing about sex. Over the course of the season, their sexual awakening is an important part of their journey and their education ”, he completes.

Controversy: the possible rape

He also referred to a scene between Daphne and Simon that is taken as a violation of her towards him, for lack of consent.

“We are a show that allows our female characters to be far from perfect. They often have complicated decisions to make. In the writers room, we discussed that scene extensively. We feel that the female characters on this show, especially Daphne, they should be able to do just that. She should have flaws. I should be able to make questionable decisions, “he concluded.

Phoebe Dynevor plays a prominent role in The Bridgertons.

The second season

The continuation of the story is not yet confirmed. But everything seems to indicate that it will come. According to Vanity Fair site, there is a lot of pending material in the novels of Julia Quinn and there were versions of plans to start shooting in February 2020. Although the pandemic changed these initial objectives.

