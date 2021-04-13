A few days ago, fans of The Bridgertons had to say goodbye to Regé-Jean Page, the Duke of Hastings.

Through his social networks, Netflix shared that the actor would not be part of season 2 of the series produced by Shonda Rimes. The news was also published by the interpreter, who sent a message to his followers.

“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Join this family, not just on screen, but off screen as well. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, and fans – it’s all gone beyond anything you could have imagined. Love is real and it will continue to grow, ”he shared.

The Bridgertons continues

Following Page’s dismissal, a new piece of news about the popular Netflix series has been published. Through a statement, the streaming confirmed that the series, inspired by Julia Quinn’s books, It has been renewed for its season 3 and 4.

The Bridgertons will follow and present new chapters. Photo: Netflix

What will we see in the next chapters of The Bridgertons?

The first season followed Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) during his social debut and his approach to the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). With the Bridgertons and Featheringtons in the middle of several disputes, the newsletter written by the mysterious Whistledown was also featured.

For the future of the plot, and taking into account the order of the books, it is likely that the next two seasons focus on Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Colin (Luke Newton), as they navigate the ups and downs of love, family, and society.

The Bridgertons season 2

After confirming the new chapters, the actor Luke newton, who plays Colin in the series, shared on his social networks that the recording of the episodes has already begun.