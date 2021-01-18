Seen the trailer of ‘The Bridgertons’We might well think that we were facing a free version of ‘Pride and Prejudice’. Or already, getting exquisite, a serial adaptation of Shakespeare’s play, ‘Much ado about nothing’. Then they tell us that Shonda rhimes is in production, the first for Netflix after the joint collaboration signing. Then our ‘hype’ goes through the roof: something crazy, headless, addictive … one more title to add to our list of guilty pleasures (from here we have already crossed out ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ a decade ago ). We plugged into the show. First sensation? Shonda, you have failed us. Second? But a lot, a lot. Or perhaps, simply, we have grown, changed or we have oversaturated with fictions and this already … neither fu nor fa.

‘The Bridgertons’ is a rich man’s story. Of this wealthy family, of others that are left without a penny, of nobles, heirs, counts … But, mainly, of marriages. The one of the daughters with single men with good social position. And of pure love and loss of virginity, and for these kinds of stories that go round and round about the same thing, perhaps, we are already a little older. The protagonist is Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the family who debuts in the market to find a husband. You can imagine, the men who seek you are not to your liking. The one who is, a priori, seems not to participate in this hunt, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). To add a bit of gravy to the story, an omnipresent narrator, who in the series is the author of a newsletter of the heart. We don’t see it, nobody sees it, nobody knows it. The viewer does know a little more about her because she acts as the narrator. It’s Lady Whistledown, a 19th-century version of the same device as ‘Gossip Girl’. Those who see the series in its original version, gives it a voice Julie Andrews.

They have spared no expense on the series.

We have considered ‘The Bridgertons’ a vaudeville because if by that we understand a sitcom, with love themes, superficial and ‘sparkling’ dialogues, it would be the hit. And we have described it as cheesy and pompous because it is. Give it 30 minutes, no more, and you will come to the same conclusion. Is all this bad? Not necessarily. All of the above does not have to be a defect, nor a virtue. In fact, Shonda Rhimes, even from production, he knows exactly which keys to play so that one stays hooked for a long time. A Agile narration, accelerated dialogues, short, choppy scenes that constantly take us from one place to another and a very colorful packaging. The problem is that all that effect (you can see that they have not spared money!) hold a couple of chaptersenough to realize that the argument is triteHe’s too young – even if he wants to play in the senior league – and we don’t give a damn who marries whom. Nor do you need to have a doctorate (of the real ones) to see where the steps are heading. They will make enough detours to fill eight chapters to keep us awake as if none of that we imagined would happen. It’s been many years of watching Shonda series!

Another possible reading of ‘The Bridgertons’ would be its description of that 19th century marriage market that educates young women to become vase women. It does so in contrast to the males – you don’t have to go far, in the same Bridgerton family – who can make and break, go to brothels and roam as they please. However, this remains in the background in ‘The Bridgertons’, and only what they want to see beyond where there is none, try to elevate this fiction to a drama-denunciation of inequalities. Read more if it is your case!

The first full season of ‘The Bridgertons’ is available on Netflix from December 25, 2020.