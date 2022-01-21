The first season of The Bridgertons was a complete success on the Netflix platform, which is why many are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the second installment, which will not only continue with the romances of British high society, but, this time, will will focus on Anthony Bridgerton, the older brother of the family who will look for an opportunity in love.

To keep viewers with expectations, the streaming giant has shared through its Twitter account the new images of the second part of The Bridgertons.

The Bridgertons 2. Photo: Netflix

The Bridgertons 2. Photo: Netflix

The Bridgertons 2. Photo: Netflix

The Bridgertons 2. Photo: Netflix

YOU CAN SEE: Gal Gadot, Uma Thurman and other actresses who denounced the mistreatment of their film directors

For this installment, the cast will be made up of old and new faces such as: Lorraine Ashbourne, Adjoa Andoh, Bessie Carter, Shelley Conn, Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell, Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Florence Hunt, Harriet Cains, among others.

The Bridgertons, Season 2, will arrive on Friday March 25, 2022 through the platform Netflix. So far, it is unknown how many episodes this sequel will have, but it is expected to be eight, just like its predecessor.

YOU CAN SEE: The Batman will be the longest tape of the superhero: new report reveals its duration

What will we see in The Bridgertons 2?

As the official synopsis explains, Lady Whustledown will not stop talking about her surroundings and, among her mentions, is the search for a wife for Anthony Bridgerton, who had been characterized by enjoying his single life and moving away from commitment.

The Bridgertons, Season 2 – Official Trailer