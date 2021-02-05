Since the first season of The Bridgertons premiered, many fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the second installment, which was confirmed by Netflix due to its great reception.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the protagonist of the series, Jonathan Bailey, mentioned that he expects part two of the show to launch on Christmas 2021.

“We will be back with more romance, I hope, next Christmas, maybe a little later,” said the actor.

To date, the streaming giant has not provided further details on the release date of The Bridgertons 2. However, the page What’s on Netflix indicates that filming for season 2 was postponed until March 2021.

Under this premise, it is possible that the sequel will arrive as estimated by Bailey. However, it should be taken into account that everything could vary due to health measures due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it only remains to wait for an official report from Netflix in the course of weeks.

What is The Bridgertons about?

The fiction is set in the luxurious and competitive high society of Regency London, where the ballrooms of Mayfair and the palaces of Park Lane witness rules and dramatic struggles for power. The story focuses on the powerful Bridgerton family, a group of eight siblings who must face the age of marriage. They will have to seek true love in an increasingly powerful society.