“Once again the left, when it loses, tries to overturn the democratic outcome by involving other state powers. We are absolutely calm: the Italian Bridge will be built.” He states it ad Affaritaliani.it the deputy minister of Infrastructure and Transport Edoardo Rixia leading exponent of the League, after the complaint by the Pd and AVS on the Strait Bridge which led to the opening of an investigation by the Rome Prosecutor's Office.

“I want to remind you that the Berlusconi government had assigned the design of the Bridge, with the related investment for the period 2007-2010. The Monti government in 2011-2012 made a law, precisely at the push of the Democratic Party, to lapse that tender and we did not other than restoring a blocked process – I repeat – upon input from the Democratic Party. I remember that in Eurolink (general contractor made up of an international group of companies committed to the design and construction of the Bridge over the Strait of Messina and which will be chaired by Gianni De Gennaro, ed) there are also Japanese and American companies. We have also recorded positive feedback on the implementation of the work at the G7 level, of which Italy holds the presidency. Furthermore, the European Commission has validated the project, evaluating it as completely valid and transparent.”

With the complaint to the Rome Prosecutor's Office, will there be delays in completing the work? “Absolutely not, we are moving forward. The construction site should begin already this year, after the summer. After the approval of the update report on the definitive project, we are proceeding with the preparatory activities for the construction of the bridge, the updating of the environmental documentation, cost-benefit analysis, updating the expropriation plan”, explains Rixi.

Majority and government united on the Bridge? “Of course, the majority and government are united and compact with Salvini. Not only that, there is the solidarity of the whole of Europe for a work that is useful to the West also towards the African continent to demonstrate that we know how to build works better than they do on the other side of the world. I am thinking for example of China, which has great interests in Africa. It is an iconic work for which everyone is in favor: from the European Union to the G7 countries. In addition to the importance of territorial continuity with the largest island in the Mediterranean Sea. The bridge is part of a context in which we are investing 60 billion to modernize railways, roads and motorways in Sicily and Calabria. Without a stable connection it would make no sense to invest tens of billions to get to Messina more quickly and Reggio Calabria”. The end of the works and the first cars and trains that will pass over the bridge between Calabria and Sicily and vice versa? “The completion of the work is expected between 2030 and 2032”, concludes Rixi.