Inauguration-foundation stone program is going on by the Center and the Central State Government before the Assembly elections in Bihar. Meanwhile, a news is coming in Kishanganj district, where an under-construction bridge has been washed away. This matter is of Patharghatti Panchayat of Dighalbank Block.

According to the information received so far, the Gowabadi bridge being constructed at a cost of 1 crore 42 lakh has been washed away. People of this area are currently facing the ravages of floods. According to the information that is being received, the flow of Kanakai river near Gwalatoli of Patharghatti intensified, due to which the raw road was cut sharply. It is said that due to the collapse of a part of the bridge, the entire area has taken the shape of the island.

Kishanganj: A bridge in Goabari village washed away ahead of its inauguration following a rise in the water level of Kankai river. #Bihar (17.9) pic.twitter.com/oZnzhy5fcv – ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2020

After the breakdown of this bridge, the locals allege that there has been irregularity in the construction of the bridge. Along with this, he says that the sensor and the engineer have done the bridge construction work by keeping the rules in mind. The villagers demand that the culprits be investigated and action taken against them.