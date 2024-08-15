Ciudad Juarez.- The Technical Committee of the Chihuahua Border Bridges Trust (FPFCH) approved this Tuesday the execution of two projects in Ciudad Juárez, with an estimated investment of 38.6 million pesos.

During the Ordinary Session, the execution of works to manage the accumulation of rainwater in the Centro and Chaveña neighborhoods and on the overpass of Insurgentes Avenue was authorized.

The first project involves the construction of a canal with a prefabricated reinforced concrete structure in the Ferromex Maneuvering Yard, which will allow the diversion of water from the canal located on Paso del Norte Street to the Acequia del Pueblo.

The second project includes the rehabilitation of the pumping station on Insurgentes Avenue to prevent flooding at the overpass.

In addition, two additional projects authorized by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation were presented, with an approximate investment of 11.1 million pesos.

These include the construction of 160 meters of metal roofing in the pedestrian area of ​​the Lerdo-Stanton International Bridge and the installation of 280 square meters of roofing over the toll booths on the Guadalupe-Tornillo International Bridge.

Rogelio Fernández Irigoyen, general director of FPFCH, indicated that the four projects will be financed with remaining resources from FPFCH, totaling an investment of close to 50 million pesos.