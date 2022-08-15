CR CARTAGENA. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 01:13



Bars, shops, museums and tour guides benefited during the La Asunción bridge from the arrival of thousands of tourists to the city of Cartagena, where the hotels were close to full occupancy. The streets and terraces of the historic center were animated, especially at night, when the temperature dropped and many people returned from the beaches. One of the main cultural attractions was the Museum of the Roman Theater, which extended its hours and also opened on the festival yesterday, August 15. Likewise, the City Council and Puerto de Culturas organized guided tours for the family public in the Museum-Refuge of the Civil War and in the Roman Forum Museum.