‘The Bride’s Corpse’ is an animated film directed by Tim Burton With Michael Johnsonwhich became one of the genre’s favorites among the public, who were captivated by its dark style and animation stop motion that was used for its development. So great was the success of this film that it received a nomination for Oscar for best animated film, however, it could not take the statuette as it fell in front of ‘Wallace and Gromit: Battle of the Vegetables’.

If you want to see this film, which had the leading roles in Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter, we invite you to read the following note. We’ll tell you all the details so you can add it to your marathon list before Halloween arrives.

When was ‘Corpse Bride’ released?

Tape It was released in movie theaters worldwide on September 23, 2005. and completely monopolized the billboards. Besides, ‘The Bride’s Corpse’ It was a great success at the box office, grossing nearly $115 million on a budget of $40 million.

For the development of this musical, which combines comedy, romance and fantasy, the studio was called Laikaa well-known company specialized in the production of stop motion feature films, such as ‘Coraline’ (2009), ‘ParaNorman’ (2012), ‘The Boxtrolls’ (2014), among others.

Where to watch ‘The Corpse Bride’ in Latin Spanish ONLINE?

Currently, to be able to watch the film ONLINE, you can access streaming platforms or acquire it in its digital version, either by purchase or rental. In case you want to watch it streaming, ‘The Bride’s Corpse’ is available in the catalog HBO Max in all Latin American countries and Spain, as well as in the United States.

To buy or rent the movie there are many more options, since you can find it on pages such as Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Rakuten TV, Movistar TV, Microsoft, etc., whose price may vary depending on the country you are in. .

How to watch ‘The Corpse Bride’ ONLINE and for FREE?

In case you want to see ‘The Bride’s Corpse’ totally ONLINE and FREE, you can access pages such as Cuevana, PelisPlus, Repelis, among others, where the tape is with good video and sound quality. However, as these are platforms specialized in piracy and responsible for disseminating audiovisual material without authorization, you must enter them at your own risk.

‘The Bride’s Corpse’ has a total duration of 76 minutes, that is, 1 hour and 16 minutes. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

What is ‘The Corpse Bride’ about?

“Victor and Victoria, two shy young people who have never met before, are about to enter into a marriage of convenience, linking the Van Dort families, rich but classless, with the Everglots, ruined aristocrats. At the wedding rehearsal, things don’t go well. Victor does not remember his vows well and decides to go to the forest to practice. When he finishes rehearsing, he places the wedding ring on the root of a tree that ends up being the corpse bride’s finger. “Víctor is dragged to the land of the dead, while Victoria waits in the land of the living,” says the official synopsis of ‘The Corpse Bride’.

This is the cast of ‘Corpse Bride’

Johnny Depp as Victor Van Dort

Helena Bonham Carter as Emily

Emily Watson as Victoria Everglot

Richard E. Grant as Lord Barkis Bittern

Christopher Lee as Pastor Galswells

Michael Gough as Elder Gutknecht

Joanna Lumley as Maudeline Everglot

Albert Finney as Mr. Finis Everglot

Tracey Ullman as Nell Van Dort

Paul Whitehouse as William Van Dort/Mayhew/Paul the Waiter.

