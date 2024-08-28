Nobody wants to give money back to the bride who showed up alone at the wedding

New details are emerging about the incredible story of the bride who showed up alone at the altar in Puglia last July: they were revealed by Southern Italy Gazette.

The story dates back to last July 10th when a woman from the Itria Valley, in Puglia, showed up at the altar but found the church empty.

No guests, but above all no man to marry. Only the parish priest who would have tried to make her see reason. “The church was desolately empty, only the priest waiting for her. It was heartbreaking” some witnesses had said.

“It seems that he didn’t agree, that he tried to make her see reason, but she didn’t want to listen to reason” some fellow villagers of the “failed” bride had said.

From what emerges, in fact everyone knew what was about to happen. According to the Gazettein fact, “it was the same ‘non-existent groom’, once the affair was discovered, who sent certified emails to the woman’s employer and to some shopkeepers to inform them that the wedding, in reality, would never take place. And yet everyone went ahead as if nothing had happened: those who were informed of that mess today defend themselves by saying that they respected privacy”.

Despite this, the preparations went ahead with the result that the woman spent around 15 thousand euros for a wedding that in reality never took place.

Money that now the lawyer Angela Cortese is trying to recover without any success. “It is an attempt that I make appealing to the sense of humanity” declared the lawyer to Southern Italy Gazette.

According to the lawyer, only the reception hall and the rental company of the car with which the woman arrived at the church said they were available to return part of the deposit, while all the others, including suppliers and professionals, did not say they were available.