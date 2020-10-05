The bride chose an overly revealing outfit for the wedding, as a result of which she was criticized on the network. Journalists from The Sun drew attention to the corresponding discussion on Facebook.

Related materials Love and tulle This outfit drove away evil and attracted wealth: the history of the wedding dress

So, in a picture posted on social networks, a girl poses in a beige wedding dress with a deep neckline and lace trim. At the same time, the outfit is made of a translucent fabric through which her breasts are visible.

According to the publication, in the comments, some users considered the outfit “amazing”, but most people shamed the bride for a transparent corset. “This is great, but I would be worried that my family will see my charms”, “I … can I see the bride’s nipples?” They said.

In September, a bride was shamed by relatives for a wedding dress from a cheap store. The girl said that she did not want to spend a large amount on a wedding dress, and as a result bought a “dream dress” in the mass market store H&M. Despite criticism from relatives and friends, netizens expressed admiration for the chosen outfit.