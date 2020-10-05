The bride chose an overly revealing outfit for the wedding, as a result of which she was criticized on the network. Journalists from The Sun drew attention to the corresponding discussion on Facebook.
So, in a picture posted on social networks, a girl poses in a beige wedding dress with a deep neckline and lace trim. At the same time, the outfit is made of a translucent fabric through which her breasts are visible.
According to the publication, in the comments, some users considered the outfit “amazing”, but most people shamed the bride for a transparent corset. “This is great, but I would be worried that my family will see my charms”, “I … can I see the bride’s nipples?” They said.
In September, a bride was shamed by relatives for a wedding dress from a cheap store. The girl said that she did not want to spend a large amount on a wedding dress, and as a result bought a “dream dress” in the mass market store H&M. Despite criticism from relatives and friends, netizens expressed admiration for the chosen outfit.
