In the Indian city of Auraya, Uttar Pradesh, a bride canceled her wedding at the last moment after seeing the groom wearing glasses. This is reported by the News 18 edition.

Arjun Singh found a groom for his daughter Archana in the village of Bansha. The man chose a young man named Shivam because he had a good education. The wedding was scheduled for June 20, 2021.

According to Indian tradition, before the ceremony, the bride’s family collected a dowry for the groom – including a motorcycle and money. The parents of the young people agreed on everything and completely organized the wedding, but on the day of the celebration, Archana refused to get married.

On the appointed day, Shivam arrived at the house of his future wife. “He came with glasses and did not take them off. We thought that he had very poor eyesight and decided to see if he could read the text from the newspaper without glasses, ”Singh said. When the groom could not read a word without glasses, the bride categorically refused to marry him.

Archana’s family respected her decision and did not insist on marriage. Moreover, the girl’s parents filed a complaint with the police. They demanded that the groom’s family return the entire dowry, including cash and a motorcycle. Shivam’s family did not agree to fulfill the demand, and then a criminal case was opened against the groom.

Earlier it was reported that in India the bride canceled the wedding due to the groom’s ignorance of the multiplication table. After the groom was unable to multiply the numbers from one to nine by two in order, the bride refused to marry him.