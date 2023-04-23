The bride (rerun): previews (plot and cast) of the second episode, 23 April

Tonight, Sunday 23 April 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the second episode of The Bride, an Italian television miniseries from 2022 directed by Giacomo Campiotti, co-produced by Rai Fiction and Endemol Shine Italy, will be broadcast again. The story is by Valia Santella, who wrote the screenplay together with Eleonora Cimpanelli and Antonio Manca. Protagonist Serena Rossi. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot and previews

In the third episode, broadcast today – April 23, 2023 – it will be discovered that the body found belongs to Giorgia, Italo’s first wife who the fellow villagers believe is the murderer. The autopsy, however, frees the man from the defamatory accusation. Finding her destroys the vague hope of being able to embrace her again, which Italo has never abandoned in all this time. All this pushes him to an extreme gesture. Maria intervenes just in time to change his mind, pushing him to face the loss once and for all. During the funeral, Italo discovers that his uncle Vittorio has deceived his late wife’s wife. She lashes out at him, and then leaves the farmhouse. Maria is forced to run the shack alone. There are many obstacles that she has to face, but she proves to be up to her. She even improves the conditions of the labourers. Slowly a feeling begins to arise between her and Italo. However, the young woman receives terrible news. She is therefore forced to return to Calabria, home.

In the fourth episode (the second of the second episode) of The bride, according to the anticipations, before returning home, Italo proposes to Maria to put an end to the fake marriage. He intends to release her from any obligation of hers. She is very upset by his words. He rushes home to assist his gravely ill brother but here comes a surprise. He finds Antonio, his old love never forgotten, who left for Belgium in search of fortune. It was he who saved his brother’s life. He has become a successful man and would also like to involve young Giuseppe in his projects. He also confesses that he has never forgotten her. In Calabria, however, Maria can’t stop thinking about Italo, Vittorio and Paolino. The life of the farmhouse has now kidnapped her. Suddenly here is another surprise. Italo traveled to Calabria to ask her to come back with him. He is aware of the feelings he has for her. The two admit that they are in love but in the background something is changing. A fight breaks out which causes Vittorio to fall ill, with the unions protesting against the exploitation of women in the spinning mill.

Cast

We’ve seen the plot of The Bride, but what is the full cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Serena Rossi: Maria

Giorgio Marchesi: Italo

Maurizio DonadoniVittorio Bassi

Matteo Valentini: Joseph

Antonio Nicolai: Pauline

Mario SguegliaAntonio

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Bride on live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.