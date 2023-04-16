The bride (rerun): the previews (plot and cast) of the first episode

Tonight, Sunday 16 April 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the first episode of The Bride, an Italian television miniseries from 2022 directed by Giacomo Campiotti, co-produced by Rai Fiction and Endemol Shine Italy, will be broadcast again. The story is by Valia Santella, who wrote the screenplay together with Eleonora Cimpanelli and Antonio Manca. Protagonist Serena Rossi. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

60’s. Maria is a young Calabrian who, in order to save her family from poverty, agrees to marry by proxy Italo, the nephew of the rich and rude Vicenza farmer Vittorio Bassi. Leaving her family and homeland, Maria will have to deal with hard work in the countryside and a totally hostile reality, due to her being southern and her woman. Furthermore, she will have to deal with the rejection of her husband who does not want to know about her. In the first episode, therefore, we will meet Maria who will agree to marry Vittorio Bassi, a farmer from Vicenza. Thus the girl will renounce her first love, Antonio, who left for Belgium and awaits his return. When the protagonist arrives in the north, however, she will discover that she will not have to marry Vittorio, but her nephew Italo. However, the man will repudiate her because she is still too tied to the memory of her wife Giorgia, who died recently.

Cast

We’ve seen the plot of The Bride, but what is the full cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Serena Rossi: Maria

Giorgio Marchesi: Italo

Maurizio DonadoniVittorio Bassi

Matteo Valentini: Joseph

Antonio Nicolai: Pauline

Mario SguegliaAntonio

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Bride on live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.