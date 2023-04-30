The bride (rerun) streaming and live TV: where to see the third and final episode, 30 April

This evening, Sunday 30 April 2022, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the third and final episode of The Bride, an Italian television miniseries from 2022 directed by Giacomo Campiotti, co-produced by Rai Fiction and Endemol Shine Italy, will be broadcast again. . The story is by Valia Santella, who wrote the screenplay together with Eleonora Cimpanelli and Antonio Manca. Protagonist Serena Rossi. Where to see The Bride on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1.

The bride (rerun) live stream

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

Plot

We’ve seen where to see The Bride on TV and live streaming, but what’s the plot? 60’s. Maria is a young Calabrian who, in order to save her family from her poverty, agrees to marry by proxy Italo, the nephew of the rich and rude Vicenza farmer Vittorio Bassi. Leaving her family and homeland, Maria will have to deal with hard work in the countryside and a totally hostile reality, due to her being southern and her woman. Furthermore, he will have to deal with the refusal of her husband who does not want to know about her, as he is still upset by the disappearance of his first wife, Giorgia, a fact for which he is held responsible by his fellow villagers. The only ray of light is her relationship with a child, Paolino, son of Italo and Giorgia, traumatized by the mysterious disappearance of his mother.

In this context, Maria’s determination, intelligence and big heart will succeed – despite a thousand difficulties – in bringing about a change in the lives of those around her, making her the architect of a profound family transformation and a real social redemption. To further disturb Maria’s already complex situation, her ex-boyfriend Antonio will arrive, having returned to Italy from Belgium and in the meantime become a rampant building contractor. In the background, the inflamed social struggles of the late 1960s: on the one hand, the strikes of laborers and workers and union demands for fairer working conditions; on the other, the striking contrast between the anachronistic dynamics of the peasant world and the controversial ones of more industrialized Italy.