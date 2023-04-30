The bride (rerun): previews (plot and cast) of the third and final episode, 30 April

Tonight, Sunday 30 April 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the third and final episode of The Bride, an Italian television miniseries from 2022 directed by Giacomo Campiotti, co-produced by Rai Fiction and Endemol Shine Italy, will be broadcast again. The story is by Valia Santella, who wrote the screenplay together with Eleonora Cimpanelli and Antonio Manca. Protagonist Serena Rossi. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot and previews

In the fifth episode, broadcast today – April 30, 2023 – we witness the unexpected death of Vittorio (Maurizio Donadoni). The latter, repenting of having deceived the family of Italo’s wife (Giorgio Marchesi), before dying decides to give back to Giorgia’s brother the lands that he had stolen from him in place of others, apparently uncultivated and marshy.

However, this gesture, albeit generous, consumed the finances of the estate, causing the closure of the spinning mill. Italo is in crisis, while Maria (Serena Rossi) remains optimistic. Later Antonio (Mario Sgueglia), who in the meantime has moved to the North with Giuseppe, becomes aware of their economic problems, and for this he offers to help them by buying the new land and proposing Italo to work for him.

In reality Antonio, in addition to hiding valuable information on those lands, also aims to obtain something else. Meanwhile, the wheat harvest slows down at the farmhouse and the threshing is put to the test. Once again, however, Maria has an idea: to create a recreational space for the children of women to play, who could thus devote themselves to threshing. After offering them the job, everything is finally ready to start the work. Too bad that, during that night, a violent fire engulfs everything, even little Paolino (Antonio Nicolai).

In the sixth and final episode (the second of the third episode) of The bride, according to the advances, the fire that broke out in the estate manages to upset the lives of all the protagonists. First of all that of Maria, who now refuses to accept any help, at least until she recognizes that she alone cannot do it, and that she must be hospitalized.

After a long hospitalization, the woman becomes aware of terrible situations involving Paolino and his brother Giuseppe (Matteo Valentini). Finally opening her eyes to how things really are, Maria also realizes Antonio’s nature. She therefore has no choice but to fight for justice, taking her own life back into her own hands.

Cast

We’ve seen the plot of The Bride, but what is the full cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Serena Rossi: Maria

Giorgio Marchesi: Italo

Maurizio DonadoniVittorio Bassi

Matteo Valentini: Joseph

Antonio Nicolai: Pauline

Mario SguegliaAntonio

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Bride on live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.