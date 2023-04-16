The bride (rerun): plot, cast, location, how many episodes and streaming

From Sunday 16 April 2023 at 21.25 on Rai 1, The Bride, an Italian television miniseries from 2022 directed by Giacomo Campiotti, co-produced by Rai Fiction and Endemol Shine Italy, will be broadcast again. The story is by Valia Santella, who wrote the screenplay together with Eleonora Cimpanelli and Antonio Manca. Protagonist Serena Rossi. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

60’s. Maria is a young Calabrian who, in order to save her family from poverty, agrees to marry by proxy Italo, the nephew of the rich and rude Vicenza farmer Vittorio Bassi. Leaving her family and homeland, Maria will have to deal with hard work in the countryside and a totally hostile reality, due to her being southern and her woman. Furthermore, he will have to deal with the refusal of her husband who does not want to know about her, as he is still upset by the disappearance of her first wife, Giorgia, a fact for which he is held responsible by his fellow villagers. The only ray of light is her relationship with a child, Paolino, son of Italo and Giorgia, traumatized by the mysterious disappearance of his mother. In this context, Maria’s determination, intelligence and big heart will succeed – despite a thousand difficulties – in bringing about a change in the lives of those around her, making her the architect of a profound family transformation and a real social redemption. To further disturb Maria’s already complex situation, her ex-boyfriend Antonio di Lei will arrive, having returned to Italy from Belgium and in the meantime become a rampant building contractor. In the background, the inflamed social struggles of the late 1960s: on the one hand, the strikes of laborers and workers and the trade union demands for fairer working conditions; on the other, the striking contrast between the anachronistic dynamics of the peasant world and the controversial ones of more industrialized Italy.

The Bride: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of The Bride, but what is the full cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Serena Rossi: Maria

Giorgio Marchesi: Italo

Maurizio DonadoniVittorio Bassi

Matteo Valentini: Joseph

Antonio Nicolai: Pauline

Mario SguegliaAntonio

How many bets

But how many episodes are planned for The bride, repeated on Rai 1? The mini-series consists of three episodes of two episodes each (total 6 episodes). The airing is scheduled from Sunday 16 April 2023 to Sunday 30 April 2023. Below is the complete programming:

First episode: Sunday 16 April 2023

Second episode: Sunday 23 April 2023

Third episode: Sunday 30 April 2023

But how long does each episode of The Bride on Rai 1 last (duration)? The airing is scheduled from 21.25 to 23.30. The overall duration of each evening will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes (advertising included).

Location

Where was The Bride filmed (location)? Filming began in May 2021 in Rome, where some interiors were reconstructed. From 7 June they continued in Puglia (in Vieste, Vico del Gargano, Monte Sant’Angelo and Peschici), while in the following month they were carried out in Piedmont (in Alessandria, Crescentino, Fontanetto Po and Carignano).

Streaming and live TV

Where to see The Bride on live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.