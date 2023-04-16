The bride (replica): how many episodes, duration and when it ends on Rai 1

How many episodes are planned for The bride, the fiction with Serena Rossi broadcast on Rai 1? The mini-series consists of three episodes of two episodes each (total 6 episodes). The airing is scheduled from Sunday 16 April 2023 to Sunday 30 April 2023. Below is the complete programming:

First episode: Sunday 16 April 2023

Second episode: Sunday 23 April 2023

Third episode: Sunday 30 April 2023

Duration

But how long does each episode of The Bride on Rai 1 last (duration)? The airing is scheduled from 21.25 to 23.30. The overall duration of each evening will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes (advertising included).

Where was The Bride filmed (location)? Filming began in May 2021 in Rome, where some interiors were reconstructed. From 7 June they continued in Puglia (in Vieste, Vico del Gargano, Monte Sant’Angelo and Peschici), while in the following month they were carried out in Piedmont (in Alessandria, Crescentino, Fontanetto Po and Carignano).

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are planned for The bride, but where to see them on live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.