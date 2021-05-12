A resident of the English city of Leeds postponed the wedding for the sake of her dying mother. She shared her story with the Mirror.

36-year-old Lisa Bennett was supposed to get married in August 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wedding was postponed for a year. However, in September, the bride learned that her mother, Jacqui Amor, had three inoperable brain tumors. The doctors predicted that the patient would not live even a year.

Then Bennett decided to urgently postpone the wedding to a closer date. The woman secured the transfer of her mother to a nursing home in Leeds, and canceled all affairs in order to arrange a celebration as soon as possible.

Lisa told her story on social networks, and immediately received offers of help from dozens of people. The community ended up helping to arrange a free wedding on March 12 at a cricket club across the street from Jackie’s nursing home.

“That was incredible! I was moved to tears by the attention people showed to our family, ”Bennett recalled.

The ceremony was attended by Lisa’s father and her six children, who had not seen their grandmother since the diagnosis. “This may have been the last time our whole family got together,” said the Briton.

Earlier it was reported that in Scottish Armadale, a father dying of cancer attended his daughter’s wedding. Before the event, the man felt better and was able to ride a wheelchair with Emma and her fiancé to the altar.