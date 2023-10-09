User Reddit with the nickname GuiltybutHonest told a story about how she noticed the strange behavior of her fiancé during the wedding and learned the unpleasant truth about his action. According to the girl, after what happened she is thinking about breaking up with her partner.

The author of the post noted that she has been in a relationship with her lover for six years. According to the narrator, they initially agreed that she would not take his surname in marriage. The couple also agreed that they would never have children.

On the wedding day, the bride and groom had to sign a marriage agreement in front of the guests. The young man did it first, and then proposed it to the girl. “When it was my turn, he strangely covered the document with his hand. I asked to remove it. (…) When he did this, I saw what he was hiding,” GuiltybutHonest complained.

The marriage contract that the author of the post had to sign contained a clause stating that she should take her husband’s surname, contrary to their previous agreement. It was this point that the groom covered with his hand when the girl had to sign the document. However, GuiltybutHonest chose not to start a fight and pretended to sign when in fact she did not.

“He secretly from me specially drew up a marriage contract so that it contained a clause that I take his last name,” the girl was indignant, talking about what happened on Reddit. The author of the post emphasized that she completely trusted her future spouse in the matter of preparing marriage documents and therefore did not check the data that he indicated.

After the wedding, the girl noted a change in her lover. According to GuiltybutHonest, her husband began pressuring her to take his last name. As an argument, he cited the fact that their future children would one way or another bear his last name, contrary to their past decision not to have a child.

“I wasted part of my life on a relationship with a person whom, in fact, I don’t even know,” the narrator lamented. She also stated that she now does not see a future together with her husband.

In the comments, many users sympathized with the girl. They advised GuiltybutHonest to break up with her lover and assured her that she did the right thing by not signing a prenuptial agreement.

