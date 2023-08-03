“Mrs. Miriam, is it your free and spontaneous will to take Mr. Danilo as your husband?”. “No,” joked a Venezuelan bride who, unaware of the rules, made her wedding day hell. Miriam wanted to make fun of her partner so when the civil wedding officiant asked the classic question, she answered with a resounding “no”, then immediately corrected with a “yes” to ease the tension. However, the ‘nice’ little trick was not welcomed by the celebrant who, shocking both the guests and the almost newly weds, thundered: “No, you can’t joke. No, there are no excuses. Unfortunately today we will not be able to celebrate the wedding. You can speak to the secretary and agree on another date”.

The joke gone wrong was picked up by one of those present and uploaded to social media and soon went viral. Several comments from users: “Even if it is true that this is not the time to joke, it seems to me that this judge has exaggerated. He knows all the problems this causes them in terms of time, friendships, etc. I think in this situation they won’t even get married anymore.” There were also those who explained: “That question is asked because unfortunately, sometimes, people involved in marriages are forced to say ‘yes’ without their consent. That’s why no pranks of any kind are allowed.”