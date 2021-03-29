The American woman told Facebook that she decided to feed her wedding guests with McDonald’s burgers. The Daily Mirror writes about this.

An anonymous woman claims that the idea to replace the usual wedding food with fast food came from a photographer. “Now the groom is thinking about making a buffet with Big Macs, Chick-fil-A, pizza and donuts! – she wrote. – And I agree. I think it will be fun. ” According to her, from the very beginning, they wanted to arrange an unconventional wedding that would not hit the pocket too much.

The bride illustrated her post with a photograph of former US President Donald Trump standing in front of a table with heaps of burgers. The photo was taken in 2019 as he was hosting a gala dinner with the winners of the college football championship. For the guests, a fast food meal was ordered, which was served on silver trays in the dining room of the White House.

The screenshot of the post caused a heated discussion on Reddit. Opinions were divided: some considered the idea tasteless, others agreed with the bride that the Big Mac at the wedding was fun. “Honestly, I don’t see anything wrong with that, especially if the guests are warned in advance,” wrote one of the users. Another said that only pizza was eaten at his wedding. This happened because he got married in the midst of a quarantine when restaurants were closed.

In 2018, it was reported that the American Don Gorske ate 30 thousand Big Macs and remained healthy. He ate 14 McDonald’s sandwiches a week for 44 years, he said.