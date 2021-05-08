In India, the bride canceled the wedding because the groom did not know the multiplication table. Writes about this edition of Inquirer.

It is noted that the celebration was to take place on May 1 in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The girl, doubting the education of the young man, asked him to multiply in the order of the numbers from 1 to 9 by two. After the groom was unable to do this, the bride refused to marry him.

“The groom’s family kept us in the dark about his education. Perhaps he didn’t even go to school, ”said the girl’s cousin, adding that he was proud of her deed.

According to the portal, the families agreed to return to each other gifts and jewelry made on the eve of the wedding.

Earlier it was reported that the bride from the Indian city of Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, did not wait for the late groom and married another man. It was noted that disagreements and quarrels often arose between families, and the last straw was the groom’s lateness for his own marriage.