The bride wanted to be the best in the photographs, so she asked her friend to cut her hair, afraid to look worse than her. The Daily Star portal writes about this with a link to Reddit.

So, the bride’s friend said that she is proud of her long hair, because she spent a lot of time, money and effort to learn how to take care of them. “I understand that guests should not look provocative, and I really love her, we had many years of close friendship, but as silly as it sounds, I love my hair too,” the girl wrote.

The girl also admitted that she did not give her friend an exact answer. Then the bride said that she meant little to her, and doubted that she should have been invited. Commentators supported the girl, noting that the role of the bride does not give her friend the authority to dispose of someone else’s appearance.

Earlier it was reported that a 12-year-old boy named Bertie Pilkington from the UK grew long hair to donate to a fund to help sick children. In his entire life, he cut his hair only once. The schoolboy decided to donate his hair to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children with cancer.