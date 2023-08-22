BRICS, the “counter-G7” who wants to shift the center of gravity of the globe from the Western world to the Asian one

The Nash Equilibrium earned economist extraordinaire John Nash the Nobel Prize. The eminent scholar, whose life inspired the film “A Beautiful Mind”, he theorized that in a game system it is the satisfaction of all the participants that guarantees the best result for all. L’a typical example is that of the two prisoners: if they speak individually, they will receive a light sentence (one year in prison); if both will be silent for six years; if they make different choices, whoever speaks will be free, whoever doesn’t will receive seven years in prison. Obviously, therefore, the dominant strategy is to confess and take a one-year prison sentence instead of risking up to seven years.

This theory it can be applied to so many different fields, indeed even to wars, given that the peace treaties in some way represent “concessions” that two belligerent countries make, based on the balance of power. The capitalist system, however, over the years has veered more and more away from the Nash equilibrium and has continued to move on predatory tracks: maximum satisfaction, maximum profit, minimization of competitors. A way of acting that was revealed in all its dramatic mistake in 2008 with the subprime mortgage crisis. It is no coincidence that today, in a plastered economy, we speak more and more often of “coopetition”as in the case of the relationship between banks and fintechs which Affaritaliani.it dedicated a debate recently.

Now the theme is proposed on an even larger scale at a global level. The BRICS Forum which is taking place these days in South Africa represents a meeting of extraordinary importance for three different reasons. The first is because it would be appropriate to understand what these countries intend to do to try to settle thevery intricate affair in Ukraine. It being understood that they cannot disavow Vladimir Putin who, as Russian president, is a founding member of the acronym BRICS. In second place you have to understand that this forum represents a real assist for China to become director of the destinies of the world.

