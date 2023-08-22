BRICS Leaders to Discuss Association Expansion at Summit August 22-24

On August 22, the BRICS summit, an organization that unites Brazil, Russia, India, China and the Republic of South Africa (South Africa), starts in Johannesburg. This was announced on the official site event organized by South Africa this year.

The BRICS events will last until August 24. The topic of this meeting is “BRICS and Africa: partnership for mutually accelerated growth, sustainable development and inclusive multilateralism”. On the first day, a business forum will be held, the participants of which will be addressed by the leaders of the association. The summit itself is scheduled for August 23, and the final leader of the association’s member states will meet with the “friends of the BRICS” – a group of states interested in expanding cooperation and joining the organization.

Vladimir Putin will take part in the summit remotely

The events in Johannesburg will be attended by four of the five leaders of the association – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not go to the summit, but will take part in it via video link. Instead, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will participate in face-to-face meetings.

The Russian leader argued his decision by the fact that at the moment it is more important for him to be in Russia than in South Africa. However, the participation of the Russian president has also been hampered by an arrest warrant for Putin issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on 17 March. Russia does not recognize the court and its jurisdiction.

However, South Africa has ratified the body’s founding document, the Rome Statute, and the diplomatic immunity granted to BRICS summit participants does not apply to an ICC warrant. The African state tried to find loopholes that would avoid the need to arrest the Russian leader, including at the legislative level, although such a procedure would take a long time. Therefore, Pretoria asked the Kremlin to have Lavrov go to the summit instead of Putin, Vice President of the African country Paul Mashatile said in mid-July.

We understand that we are bound by the Rome Statute, but we cannot invite someone and then arrest them. We would be happy if he (Putin) did not come Paul Mashatile Vice President of South Africa

South Africa sent out invitations to the summit to almost 70 world leaders

At the BRICS summit were invited leaders of 69 countries of the so-called Global South – Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, said Anil Suklal, South African Sherpa in BRICS. According to him, all 54 leaders of the African state received invitations to the event, and the leaders of a number of non-Western countries themselves called South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with a request to take part in the summit.

Photo: Aly Song / Reuters

South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor toldthat representatives of 20 international organizations were invited to Johannesburg, including UN Secretary General António Guterres, Chairman of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat and President of the BRICS New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff.

In June, it became known that French President Emmanuel Macron also wanted to participate in the BRICS summit. However, the host side did not send invitations to any of the Western leaders – neither Macron, nor British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, nor US President Joe Biden.

BRICS leaders to discuss global politics and expansion

As expected, the leaders of the BRICS countries will discuss key issues related to global politics, international security and trade.

In addition, by words South African President Ramaphosa, one of the main topics will be the potential expansion of the organization – for the first time since 2010. The African leader stressed that Pretoria supports the entry of new countries into the BRICS, since the expansion of cooperation with other states will raise the prestige of the association and make its activities more efficient. “The expanded BRICS will be a group of countries with different political systems, which are united by the desire for a more balanced world order,” Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation on the eve of the summit.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Photo: GCIS / Handout / Reuters

Over 40 countries have expressed interest in joining the BRICS

As the influence of the organization grows, more and more countries are showing interest in joining the BRICS. To date, over 40 countries have expressed their opinion, with 23 of them sending formal applications. By words foreign ministers of South Africa, among them – Algeria, Argentina, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belarus, Bolivia, Venezuela, Vietnam, Honduras, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Thailand and Ethiopia.

At the same time, the Indian edition of Business Standard reportedthat already at the Johannesburg summit, the BRICS leaders can agree on the entry into the organization of five new members at once: Argentina, Egypt, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

However, the leaders of the association still did not agree on the procedure and criteria for admitting new members. Moreover, according to Reutersnot all BRICS countries support expansion of the organization in the near future.

Brazil fears that the group will lose its credibility due to the entry of new members. India is also skeptical about potential expansion

In this regard, according to TASS, the parties are discussing An alternative to joining the BRICS is cooperation through the New Development Bank, which will allow interested states to take part in the work of the organization without formal membership.

The Sandton Convention Center, where the BRICS summit will take place, in Johannesburg, South Africa Photo: James Oatway / Reuters

Russia to chair BRICS in 2024

The format of cooperation between Brazil, Russia, India and China emerged in 2006. In July of that year, representatives of these four countries held their first joint meeting on the sidelines of the G8 summit in Yekaterinburg. In September, the quartet held the first meeting of foreign ministers on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and became officially known as BRIC – after the first letters of the names of the participating countries.

The term itself, consonant with the English word “brick” (brick), was coined by the British economist Jim O’Neill in an analytical note for Goldman Sachs back in 2001. In 2009, the first summit of the new association was held in Yekaterinburg. And in 2010, BRIC became BRICS – South Africa joined the organization (the letter “c” is taken from the English name of the country, South Africa).

Now the BRICS countries account for about 40 percent of the world’s population and 26 percent of world GDP.

The chairmanship of the organization passes in alphabetical order. In 2024, Brazil was supposed to host the BRICS events, but it missed its turn due to logistical difficulties. Therefore, the chairmanship next year will pass to Russia. The BRICS summit will be held in Kazan.