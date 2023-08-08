Johannesburg (agencies)

South Africa announced yesterday that the “BRICS” summit, which will be held this month in Johannesburg, will seek to strengthen trade ties of the five members of the group with Africa.

The leaders of Brazil, China, India and South Africa, and the highest-ranking Russian diplomatic official, will meet in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24 at a summit entitled “BRICS and Africa,” according to South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor.

“The topic of our summit reflects our belief in the benefits that partnership with Africa can provide BRICS,” Pandor said in a press conference.

The talks will also focus on stimulating investments in the continent, according to Pandor, who indicated that representatives of other African countries will attend the summit.

It has been confirmed that Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the summit, which will be hosted by Johannesburg.

Russia will be represented in the presence of its Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate via the Internet.