The BRICS group, an alliance of the most prominent emerging economies made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is preparing for its first face-to-face meeting three years after the pandemic began. From August 22-24, the Sandton Convention Center in Johannesburg will be the venue where leaders come together to discuss key issues amid an ever-changing geopolitical landscape.

The summit will be attended by the leaders of the five member countries, but invited leaders from other regions are also expected to attend, as well as prominent business leaders and international figures such as António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations.

This Sunday the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, went to Johannesburg with the purpose of attending the BRICS Summit. “I participated in the creation of this important group and I return for its fifteenth meeting excited about the potential of Brazil in its return to the international stage,” the Brazilian president wrote this Sunday on his profile on the X social network.

Among the main axes of the agenda that will be addressed in this meeting, the issue of the expansion of the BRICS group. This issue has been the subject of debate and controversy among the members themselves. China has played a proactive role in promoting the group’s expansion to balance the influence of the US-led G7. A perspective that is not shared by other members.

The summit will also provide a crucial platform to address the issue of the ‘de-dollarization’ of global trade. China has led efforts to boost its currency, the yuan, as an alternative to the US dollar in international trade. While this initiative has raised interest, India’s concerns about its rupee ambitions have raised challenges in this area.

Furthermore, it is expected that leaders address issues related to global geopolitics, trade and infrastructure development. In a world where the world economy has faced uncertainties stemming from factors such as the war in Ukraine and the slowdown in the economy, cooperation among emerging economies could play a key role in mitigating the negative effects.

Despite the differences and obstacles, the BRICS group represents a substantial part of the world population, more than 40%, and also of the global economy.

Putin will not attend the Summit in South Africa

The decision to invite Vladimir Putin to the summit was not without controversy. War crimes accusations in Ukraine have drawn criticism both domestically and internationally. Groups like Amnesty International advocated for his arrest should he visit South Africa.

However, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa came out against the move, citing national security concerns. In addition, Russia warned that the arrest of its president would be interpreted as a declaration of war.

Instead of the physical presence of the Russian president, it will be Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who will represent the country at the summit. But Putin will not stay out of the discussions. It has been confirmed that he will participate in the summit via video conference, suggesting that his role and opinion will continue to be a crucial part of the discussions.

This episode has also highlighted Russia’s position before the International Criminal Court, as the country has rejected its authority and has stated that it is not a member of this organization. This position, added to the existing tensions around the conflict in Ukraine, have led to a scenario of division on the African continent.

An expanding alliance?

Just a few weeks ago, Russian state news agencies covered the official membership applications submitted by Iran and Argentina. But Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt have also joined, nations with diverse geopolitical profiles that have been taking steps towards the possibility of joining this economic alliance.

“All of these countries have shown interest in joining and are preparing to apply for membership. I think this is a good step as expansion is always viewed favorably and it will certainly strengthen the global influence of the BRICS,” Purnima Anand, BRICS chairperson, told the media.

the three countries —Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt—have a combined population of approximately 220 million people. Saudi Arabia, in particular, is a giant in the oil industry, being one of the largest crude oil exporters in the world. With 11% of world liquid oil production and 15% of global oil reserveshis intention to increase oil production from 10 to 13 million barrels per day does not go unnoticed.

The proposal for a BRICS currency as a replacement for the dollar

Pressure for ‘de-dollarization’ has increased among the BRICS nations since the start of the war in Ukraine, which led to crippling Western sanctions against Russia enabled by the influence of the dollar. In April, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva urged the group to create a serious alternative to the dollar, taking advantage of the combined weight of their economies.

Why couldn’t we trade based on our own currencies?” he said during an official trip to China in April. “Who decided that the dollar should be the reference currency after the removal of the gold standard?

Despite ongoing discussions of ‘de-dollarization’, IMF data show that in 2022 close to 60% of the world’s foreign exchange reserves were in US dollars, and the dollar was used in 88% of international transactions.

The event is expected to set a precedent in a world where geopolitical balances are continually being redefined.

