De-dollarization is a real risk. The US currency is the center of discussions of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa). But creating a parallel currency is not that simple.

The evidence is that we are moving towards less exposure of the emerging bloc to the dollar. The percentage of use of the dollar as a reserve has dropped by 18 percentage points in the last twenty years, from 73% in 2001 to 55%. And it has dropped to 47% since the Russian Federation invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The data, according to Berkeley economist Barry Eichengreen, indicate a double-digit trend over the last decade. Factor which, according to JP Morgan, “cannot be ignored”.

A world without a dollar with stars and stripes is hard to imagine after the Second World War. However, it’s a possibility. Not that remote. HSBC analysts underline that “it would not be an easy solution”, in a note to institutional investors. The main risk is exclusion from major global financial markets. «There are already reserve currencies today, but none of these has the solidity of the US dollar», underline the strategists of the Japanese Mizuho. But then there would be, as underlined instead by Citi, a question of monetary policy management. Without a single central bank capable of managing the new entrants to the BRICS club (Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates), it may be impossible to assess the needs of individual economies. “While it is true that de-dollarization is evident in some areas, it is also true that it is not easy to imagine a world without a dollar within the next decade,” Citi remarked.

The most likely option, Jefferies suggests, is the emergence of a parallel payment system. Which would, on the one hand, complement the current ones and, on the other, could guarantee political consensus on a domestic basis for the countries adhering to the new BRICS alliance. “Currency militarization is a political bolt for many governments,” explain the experts of the Eurasia think tank. Implementing it, through the planning of monetary policy in such different areas, could be “detrimental” for the BRICS themselves.