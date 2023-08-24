The BRICS group of emerging economies has invited six countries —Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates— to become new members of the bloc as of January 1, 2024, as announced by the president on Thursday. South African, Cyril Ramaphosa. The decision has been adopted during the meeting that the current members of this group -Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa- have held from Tuesday to Thursday in Johannesburg. “With this summit, the BRICS start a new chapter,” added Ramaphosa. The enlargement debate has been intense and more than 30 countries have shown interest in joining this club founded in 2006.

There was consensus on the decision to expand the group of the world’s top emerging economies to include new countries, but the five leaders disagreed on how many were joining and how quickly. The summit has served to establish “the guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures of the expansion process,” explained the South African president at a press conference accompanied by the Prime Minister of India, the presidents of Brazil and China and the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Russian Sergei Lavrov, since Vladimir Putin did not attend the summit for fear of being arrested for war crimes in Ukraine.

Through videoconference, the Russian leader highlighted the efforts made by the five countries to find a formula accepted by all. “I would like to call for further expansion of the BRICS around the world. We are going to establish the procedures to continue growing,” Putin assured. For his part, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated South Africa on the success of the summit. “India has always believed in the expansion of the BRICS because we have to give it a new impetus. We have old ties to all the new members. The growth and modernization of the BRICS shows us that all global institutions should change over time,” Modi said.

Likewise, Chinese President Xi Jinping also welcomed the new members of the group and congratulated the participants for having found an agreement. “This expansion is historic, it shows our unity and meets the demands of a growing world. I am sure that if we work together and with a common interest, we will reach greater heights”, he explained. The last time the BRICS grew was in 2011, when South Africa joined a group formerly called the BRICs. The five countries that make up this club concentrate 40% of the world’s population and approximately a quarter of the planet’s gross domestic product.

The intention of this expansion is to give more voice to non-Western countries and create a counterweight in the international order to the forums of countries led by the West, such as the G-7 or the G-20. The BRICS group leaders have insisted that their intention is not to compete, but rather to bring diversity to an increasingly complex and, at the same time, polarized world. But there were different views within the group. China wanted to speed up the expansion process and South Africa had become the advocate for the entry of more African countries.

The reaction of the six invited countries was not long in coming. The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, highlighted the “singular relevance” of the group as a “geopolitical and financial benchmark”, and recalled that this block hosts 30% of its exports. For his part, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Frahan, told the Al Arabiya television channel on Thursday that the kingdom appreciates the BRICS invitation and that it would study the details before the proposed date for the accession, on January 1, and would take “the appropriate decision”, according to Reuters reports. Faisal bin Frahan added that the BRICS was “a beneficial and important channel” to strengthen economic cooperation.

Among the countries that had presented their candidacy, but that, for the moment, are not incorporated into the BRICS, are Algeria, Bangladesh, Cuba and Vietnam. In addition, Mexico, Pakistan or Turkey, among others, had shown their interest, although without presenting a formal demand.

