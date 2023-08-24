The Brics group of emerging economies (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) has agreed to the entry into the bloc of Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates and IranSouth African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on August 24.

“As the five Brics members, we have reached an agreement on the guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures of the Brics expansion process, Ramaphosa said on the last day of the XV Summit of Heads of State and Government of the group in Johannesburg, which began this Tuesday.

“We have decided to invite the Republic of Argentina, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to become full members of the Brics from 1 January 2024,” stressed the South African president.

Ramaphosa pointed out that there is “a consensus on the first phase of this expansion process”, in a joint press conference with the presidents of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; China, Xi Jinping; Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who represents Vladimir Putin.

Chinese Trade Minister Wang Wentao at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Some forty countries had expressed their desire to join that clubaccording to the South African government, which is holding the bloc’s rotating presidency this year and had received “formal expressions of interest” from 23 countries, including Argentina, Bolivia, Cuba, Honduras and Venezuela.

China had especially supported the expansion of the Brics, which seek more weight in international institutions, hitherto dominated by the United States and Europe; whenever Beijing wants to expand its influence in competition with the United States.

In the case of Argentina, Lula stressed on Tuesday that “it is very important that Argentina be in the Brics.”

Brazil is the main trading partner of neighboring Argentina.

Brazil, Russia, India and China created the Brics group in 2006, which South Africa joined in 2010, adding the letter S to the acronym.

The block represents more than 42% of the world population and 30% of the planet’s territory, as well as 23% of the gross domestic product (GDP) and 18% of world trade.

EFE

