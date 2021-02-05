Construction works of a residential building in Seville, on January 28. PACO PUENTES / EL PAÍS

The race is on. The announcement of the absorption of Quabit by Neinor Homes at the beginning of the year illuminates a real estate super-promoter. The sum of forces of both leaves leading figures in almost all the parameters of the market and experts believe that it opens the tap to the reconfiguration of the sector. Access to raw materials (soil) and financing, complicated by the pandemic, advises finding new synergies. “There is a breeding ground for one more operation to be seen,” sums up Juan Antonio Gómez-Pintado, president of the Association of Construction Promoters of Spain. In case there were any doubts, David Martínez, CEO of Aedas Homes, cleared them this week: “We study and analyze all kinds of operations,” he said Thursday at a conference with investors.

The development sector was the leader in the expansion of the beginning of the century and, later, the villain of a crisis that engulfed it. All those consulted now describe it with the same adjective: “Atomized”. The Great Recession also came out jibarizado: in 2019, before the pandemic, permits were requested to build 106,000 houses, while every year from 1992 to 2008 that figure was at least doubled. 2006 has the record of the bubble: in one year visas were requested for 865,000 homes, the same as the last twelve years.

“The management of the companies was very different, less professionalized,” recalls José Ignacio Morales Plaza, CEO of Vía Célere. “Added to a lack of prudence as far as indebtedness is concerned, it had very negative consequences,” he adds. “Capital at the moment is much more international,” says Samuel Poblacion, national director of Residential and Land at the CBRE consulting firm.

The weight of the brick falls on new firms, although some historical ones survive, and it is common to see foreign investment companies in the capital. This is the case of Neinor and Aedas, whose reference shareholders are, respectively, the Orion and Castlelake funds. In Vía Célere, the entry of the Värde Partners fund triggered the merger with Aelca in 2018, a first concentration in the sector. However, the pandemic postponed the goal of going public in 2020.

Historical signatures

Along with these three, which led the home deliveries last year according to data provided by the companies, two firms with unique features appear among the largest developers. Amenabar, founded as a construction company in 1981, remains a family company but handles a large volume of business. In 2020, encompassing all its activity, it had a turnover of 684 million.

Metrovacesa’s behavior was more discreet last year, but the name carries weight. It is the only one that was already among the great promoters of the beginning of the century. The other four that topped Alimarket’s 2009 rankings – Reyal Urbis, Vallehermoso, Sacresa and Martinsa-Fadesa – ended up in resounding bankruptcies. The current Metrovacesa has little to do with the one back then. In 2008, besieged by debt, it only had two ways out: liquidation or control by its creditors. The latter happened and even today Santander (50%) and BBVA (21%) are benchmark shareholders. Banks decided to go public in 2018, copying in the footsteps (and disappointing investor response) of Neinor and Aedas. And in addition to liquidity, they injected it with land, making it the undisputed leader with plots for 36,000 homes.

Soil, a fundamental raw material for developers, is the great catalyst according to Ignacio de la Torre, partner and chief economist at Arcano. “Any company needs it to continue delivering houses”, warns the expert, “and sometimes it is cheaper to buy a company with a good land bank than to buy it at auction.” Juan Carlos Calvo, Metrovacesa’s director of strategy and investor relations, agrees with him that “the main motivation for corporate operations will be the purchase of land portfolios”; that excludes his signature from the expected dance: “We have no need to participate in operations of this type”, ditch.

Regarding land reserves, two firms in a second echelon of the business have made a notable niche for themselves in the sector. Kronos, born in 2017 from the association of the Lebanese investor Saïd Hejal with some executives from Grupo Lar, has plots for 15,800 houses. Its activity in 2020 was also notable: it delivered 596 homes for about 200 million in turnover. The second is Habitat, a historic survivor like Metrovacesa, although in her case it did go bankrupt. In 2018, the Bain Capital fund gave it new vigor and has land for about 11,000 homes.

The coronavirus hit

And how does the pandemic affect? “The sector is coming out strengthened from the point of view of activity”, considers Martínez, the CEO of Aedas, “society has begun to value more than ever the living space that your home represents.” “I would dare to say that this is not our crisis, other sectors are living it closer,” says Gómez-Pintado. However, it delays “a couple of years or three” the goal set by the employer before the virus of raising 120,000 homes per year.

De la Torre believes that “the big difference that causes the most need for consolidation is access to finance.” “When the bank gives the developer loan, it demands very high levels of pre-sale,” explains Poblacion, from CBRE. That is the second factor that, for both, will make it very possible to see another merger in 2021. With those duties already done, Neinor’s CEO, Borja García-Egotxeaga, points out that “some trends that already existed before the pandemic could be accelerated ”. The promoters have been testing the build-to-rent, an Anglicism that he calls works destined en bloc to rent flats.

Another hope of the sector is also named in English: Help to buy. This is the name of the UK homeownership guarantee program. The promoters ask to copy this model and unpack the great demand for young people (and not so young anymore) who cannot buy a house. Banks do not give more than 80% of the amount of the property in the mortgage, which forces them to have savings that are difficult to achieve with Spanish salaries.